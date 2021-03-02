Fourth Oil Exec Jailed for Iraq Bribery

2021/03/02 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Paul Bond has today been sentenced to three and half years' imprisonment for conspiring with others to bribe Iraqi public officials to secure lucrative oil contracts in post-occupation Iraq.Earlier this week, Bond, a former senior sales manager at SBM Offshore (SBM), was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to give corrupt payments following […]

