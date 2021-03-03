Iraq begins COVID Vaccinations

2021/03/03 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq began Covid-19 (coronavirus) vaccinations on Tuesday, immediately following receipt of its first shipment of vaccines from China's Sinopharm.
According to a government statement, the first to be vaccinated are healthcare workers.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
