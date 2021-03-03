Iraq begins COVID Vaccinations


Iraq begins COVID Vaccinations
2021/03/03 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq began Covid-19 (coronavirus) vaccinations on Tuesday, immediately following receipt of its first shipment of vaccines from China's Sinopharm.

According to a government statement, the first to be vaccinated are healthcare workers.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

read more Iraq begins COVID Vaccinations first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links