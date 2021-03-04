Iraq tackles Corruption in Currency Auctions


Iraq tackles Corruption in Currency Auctions
2021/03/04 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said the reserves of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) have increased by $4 billion, adding that the government has been able to tackle what it describes as "the […]

read more Iraq tackles Corruption in Currency Auctions first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links