2021/03/04 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq continues to be listed as "not free" in Freedom House's latest Freedom in the World index.Scoring 29 points from a possible total of 100, Iraq does, however, rank considerably better than neighbouring Iran (16), Saudi Arabia (7), and Syria (1).Jordan scores better with 34, while Turkey also comes in […]

read more Freedom House: Iraq rated "not free" first appeared on Iraq Business News.