Arkstone’s Antimicrobial Stewardship Program(ASP) Provides Skilled Nursing Facilities with Advanced Cost Effective ASPs

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkstone Medical Solutions, LLC, the leading provider of infectious disease laboratory result interpretations and proactive antimicrobial stewardship, announced the new Antimicrobial Stewardship Monthly Report for even more precise analysis of diagnostic data to enhance existing antimicrobial stewardship programs or provide an ASP for facilities who otherwise do not have a program in place.Arkstone works side-by-side with molecular laboratories, and the physicians they serve, to provide clarity and comprehension of diagnostic data.



Through proprietary AI systems, advanced algorithms and machine learning, Arkstone’s OneChoice® decision engine delivers the most optimal treatment regimen with every microbiology result.



Arkstone uses a multitude of references such as John Hopkins, Sanford Guide, CDC and IDSA in combination with infectious disease expertise as well as real time quality assurance input, in order to provide the most up to date evidence based recommendations.



Long term care facilities are utilizing laboratories who partner with Arkstone to take advantage of the advanced antimicrobial stewardship programs provided, along with technology that tracks, records and monitors infection trends across their facilities.“Although The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and The Joint Commission advocate for these programs, many facilities do not have the expertise and backing to support robust and comprehensive stewardship programs,” says Sol Levi, co-founder and CCO.



“ The new Antimicrobial Stewardship Monthly Report provides facilities with exactly what they need to have an optimal ASP, and helps fulfill the requirements laid out by CMS and the Joint Commission.The Antimicrobial Stewardship Monthly Report includes month to month tracking of infections from many different sources, including respiratory, wound, urine, and GI.



The report breaks down the most common types of infections and resistance genes, and analyzes this data so that trends are easily visible, allowing for the implementation of proactive surveillance and infection control policies.



The reports also contain dynamic ASP checklists that are custom tailored to each sample source so that a facility can be confident that all the necessary measures and steps are being taken.



Specific analysis of microbes of interest, such as COVID-19, C-diff, MRSA and influenza are focused on to ensure the right protocols are in place to avoid the spread of disease.



In addition to specific drug expertise, quality improvement measures, treatment algorithms, ASP policies, and continuous education are provided as well as monthly educational newsletters.“With the growing spread of antimicrobial resistance, ASP programs are essential to all healthcare facilities,” says Dr.



Ari Frenkel, Arkstone’s Chief Science Officer and co-founder.



“Our new Antimicrobial Stewardship Monthly Reports are designed to provide the most effective, and proactive ASP available.



The fight against antibiotic resistance is a collaborative effort and we cannot win it without every healthcare provider and every healthcare facility actively engaged in this process.



We believe this new feature can accomplish just that.”Features of The Arkstone Antimicrobial Stewardship Monthly Report:Data monitoring, tracking and reportingMonthly specimen collection trendsPositive result detection ratio analyzedTrends of common infections detected per facilityTrends of common resistance genes detected per facilitySpecific monitoring of concerning pathogensIndividual specimen source analysisLab results summary including OneChoice® recommendationsPolicies and program implementationTreatment algorithmsInfection control recommendationsInfection alerts to prevent outbreaksDrug expertiseCommunication with providers via OneChoice® ReportTargeted therapy and clarity on possible specimen contaminates or colonizersAntibiotic recommendations against specific pathogensEducationMonthly educational newslettersCommon pitfalls in testing and treating infectionsStatistics regarding common infections in long-term care facilitiesAbout Arkstone Medical Solutions, LLCArkstone is committed to stem the global spread of antimicrobial resistance and the misuse of antibiotics by marrying advanced artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of infectious disease.



Arkstone’s patent-pending OneChoice® technology helps physicians practice precision-guided medicine through optimal treatment regimen recommendations.



Additionally, the proprietary ArkScore system helps providers compare antibiotics at a glance through an easy to understand visual score.



Learn more at www.arkstonemedical.com or email info@arkstonemedical.com

