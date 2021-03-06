Pope Welcomed in

2021/03/06 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Pope Francis was welcomed to Iraq on Friday by President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.Describing Iraq as the "cradle of civilisation", the Pope said Iraq's diversity was a "precious resource on which to draw, not an obstacle to eliminate".He appealed for peace, and said: "May room be made […]

