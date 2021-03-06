2021/03/06 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.An Iraqi court has sentenced Riyadh Abdul Hamza Abdul Razaq, ex-Minister of Municipalities and Labour, and Hashem Abdul Zahra Aziz, a director of the Ministry, to two years in prison in relation to a "breach of contract" in the supply and installation of 17 asphalt factories.The contract, signed in 2007, was […]

read more Iraqi Former Minister Jailed first appeared on Iraq Business News.