Iraqi Former Minister Jailed

2021/03/06 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
An Iraqi court has sentenced Riyadh Abdul Hamza Abdul Razaq, ex-Minister of Municipalities and Labour, and Hashem Abdul Zahra Aziz, a director of the Ministry, to two years in prison in relation to a "breach of contract" in the supply and installation of 17 asphalt factories.
The contract, signed in 2007, was […]
