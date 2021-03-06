Thousands Called for Ummah in Daska, Pakistan

2021/03/07 | 06:06 - Source: Iraq News

March 2nd, 2021, an “Inter-Muslim Unity Conference” was held in Daska, Pakistan, during which thousands of Muslims called for establishing Ummah (an Arabic word meaning community).

A screenshot of the protest streamlined by the Facebook account “Voice of Daska” (source: Facebook streamlined broadcast)

Screenshots of the Inter-Muslim Unity Conference streamlined by the Facebook account “Voice of Daska” (source: Facebook streamlined broadcast)

DASKA, PAKISTAN, March 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In November 2020, several authoritative media worldwide reported the dreadful rampage of Australian soldiers slaughtering innocent Muslims from 2005 to 2016, including unarmed civilians and children.



The Muslim communities worldwide were astonished by such ruthless crime.



However, neither the Australian government nor the Australian military had issued the accountability measures months after the disclosure.Located in Central Asia, Afghanistan is regarded as the heart of Asia.



Unfortunately, it is exactly its strategic value that makes it a battleground of great powers worldwide, resulting in a series of wars.



Under the “anti-terrorism” camouflage, several Western countries, led by the United States, have troops stationed in Afghanistan for nearly two decades.



In fact, they have committed countless inhumane acts.



Australian troops’ brutal actions against Muslims in Afghanistan were exposed last year.



On November 19th, 2020, British Sky News reported that Australian troops wantonly slaughtered civilians in Afghanistan during their garrison.



The war crimes committed by the Australian troops in Afghanistan were undeniable.On March 2nd, 2021, the Facebook account “Voice of Daska” streamlined a protest against Australian soldiers’ savage act in Afghanistan, advocating that “we Muslims have to be united for Ummah.” Protesters marched along the Aymanabad Road, Daska, appealing for the inter-Muslim unity.



They grieved over the victims in the horrible massacre, voicing their anger and urging the Australian Government act against those responsible.Local religious leaders suggested that the Muslims worldwide should be united to safeguard their own rights.



“We Muslims are believers in mutual love.



Mercy and compassion are like a body; if one organ complained, the rest of the body develops a fever.” said the protesters.

