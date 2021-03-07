2021/03/08 | 03:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Hassan Ali Ahmed for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Pope Francis, Iraq's Ayatollah Sistani call for unity in historic meeting For the first time in history, the pope has visited the Shiite holy city of Najaf and […]

read more Pope Francis, Ayatollah Sistani call for Unity first appeared on Iraq Business News.