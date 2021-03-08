Felgenhauer to chair Iraqi Children Foundation

2021/03/08 | 03:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Grant Felgenhauer (pictured), Managing Partner at Euphrates Advisors, has been appointed to succeed Mohammed Khudairi as Chairman of the Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF).On taking up his new role, Felgenhauer reiterated ICF's mission to intervene with compassion and hope in the lives of children who are vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and exploitation.[…]

