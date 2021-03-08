Japan, UNESCO to support Educational TV Channel in Iraq

2021/03/08 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Government of Japan and UNESCO sign agreement to support the Ministry of Education's TV channel The agreement to commence the project "Mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on Education through distance learning in Iraq" (about 600,000 USD) was exchanged between Mr.Nakagawa Shu (pictured), Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan in Iraq, and UNESCO […]

