Iraq Approves Russian COVID Vaccine

2021/03/08 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, has announced the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by Iraq's Ministry of Health.Iraq has become the 45th country in the world to register Sputnik V.The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure.(Source: RDIF)

