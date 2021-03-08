Iraq Approves Russian COVID Vaccine

2021/03/08 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, has announced the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by Iraq's Ministry of Health.
Iraq has become the 45th country in the world to register Sputnik V.
The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure.
(Source: RDIF)
