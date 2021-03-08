2021/03/08 | 17:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.On the occasion of International Women's Day, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has published a series of articles on the theme of women in Iraq: Women Lead the Way in Iraq Meet Lara Youssif Zara, the first female mayor of Northern Iraq's Alqosh Ahwari women, The beating heart of the Iraqi […]

