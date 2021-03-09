Sarta-2 Well enters Production

2021/03/09 | 05:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Genel Energy has announced that the Sarta-2 well has entered production at the Sarta field (Genel 30% working interest), with gross field production now in excess of 10,000 bopd.Genel expects this figure to increase from the existing two producing wells, as optimisation of facilities configuration continues post production start-up.The company […]

