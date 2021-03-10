2021/03/10 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi Economists Network (IEN) has just published a new report from our Expert Blogger Dr Amer K.Hirmis, which we re-publish here with the author's permission.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.World Bank's assessment is flawed: Manufacturing is viable in […]

read more World Bank's assessment is Flawed: Manufacturing is Viable in Iraq! first appeared on Iraq Business News.