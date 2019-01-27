Par'l says state budget to be reworded before submission to presidency

2019/01/27 | 12:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Parliament’s financial committee has confirmed that the current state budget will be reworded before submission to the presidency.Majida al-Tamimi, a member of the committee, said the parliament made direct amendments on the budget, apart from the written texts, which urged the legal and financial committees to revise them in accordance with what has been agreed on.Parliament, according to Tamimi, will submit the law to presidency once the rewording is over to be ratified and announced.Last week, the Iraqi parliament approved the 2019 state budget after an hours-long vote. The approval ended weeks of deadlock over allocations to different provinces and privatization of state projects.The budget projected oil exports of 3.88 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 3.8 million bpd for the previous year, at a price of $56 per barrel.