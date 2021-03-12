2021/03/12 | 18:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Pakistan-based Lucky Cement has announced that it started commercial operations at its new cement production facility in Samawah on Wednesday.In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Market, the company said the new plant has a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum, and is a joint venture with Al-Shamookh Group [al-Shumookh] […]

read more Lucky Cement starts commercial production at Samawah first appeared on Iraq Business News.