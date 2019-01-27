Planning Minister invites British businessmen to visit Iraq, invest

2019/01/27 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Planning Ministry has said it will invite British businessmen to visit Iraq and consider investing in.During a meeting with British Ambassador to Iraq, Jonathan Wilks, UK Middle East Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Alistair Burt, and the accompanying delegation, Minister Nuri Sabah al-Dulaimi proposed the ministry’s vision for sustainable development for Iraq 2030 as well as the investment opportunities that the British sectors could take part in.Dulaimi highlighted the importance of providing a suitable atmosphere for investment and development and removing obstacles that hinder the private companies in Iraq. He also called for increasing the support offered to Iraq and contribution to restoring stability in the region, as the infrastructure deteriorated.The meeting also witnessed an invitation by the minister to the British delegation, which included businessmen, to visit Iraq and acknowledge the investment opportunities.