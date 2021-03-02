Syrian-Iraqi talks in domains of water resources and irrigation

2021/03/14 | 19:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad, SANA – Minister of Water Resources, Dr.Tammam Raad and the accompanying delegation discussed on Sunday with Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Eng.Mahdi Rashid al-Hamdani, in Baghdad, means of enhancing cooperation in the domain of water resources and irrigation.

In a statement to SANA, the Iraqi Water Resources Ministry said that the two sides discussed the irrigation situation in the two countries and means to develop joint cooperation in water resources sector, in addition to strengthening cooperation and coordination in the field of studies and planning, and holding workshops to develop the capabilities of both countries.

The statement added that al-Hamdani affirmed that cooperation with the brotherly country of Syria is continuous at a high level, expressing aspiration to “intensify meetings periodically and exchange data and information with regard to the Euphrates River’s situation.”

It noted that al-Hamdani welcomed the active participation of the Syrian delegation in the 1st Baghdad International Water Conference, and its positive role in achieving the success of its activities.

Minister Raad, for his part, expressed Syria’s full readiness to develop means of cooperation in the irrigation field in a way that serves the interests of the two countries.





Meanwhile, the 1st Baghdad International Water Conference has continued its activities for the second day in a row as the participating delegations discussed several research papers.

In a statement to SANA correspondent in Baghdad, Assistant Minister of Water Resources, Eng.



Wissam al-Akhras stressed that the participation of the Syrian delegation in the conference in the first place comes to benefit from the experience of the brotherly country of Iraq in this field and to exchange ideas and opinions on the issue of rational and optimal use of water resources.

On Saturday, the 1st Baghdad International Conference for water kicked off with participation of a Syrian delegation headed by the Minister of Water Resources.

Hybah Sleman/ Ruaa al-Jazaeri