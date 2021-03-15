Iraqi e-Commerce Store gets New Funding

2021/03/15 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Orisdi, a leading e-commerce store in Iraq, has successfully raised a six-figure bridge round.Iraqi Innovators reports that the round was led by Innovest Middle East VC and a group of angel investors including Amar Shubar, Partner at Management Partners Consulting, and Omar Al-Handal, Managing director of Al Handal International Group.Orsidi was founded in […]

