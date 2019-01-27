Governmental delegation from Jordan arrives in Baghdad on official visit

2019/01/27 | 13:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A governmental delegation from Jordan has arrived in Baghdad on an official visit, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Fouad Hussein said on Sunday.A statement by his office said a high-level governmental delegation arrived in Baghdad on an official visit. The delegation includes Jordanian ministers of trade, industry and supply, finance, transportation, municipalities and energy as well as the governor of the central bank.Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister Ragaie al-Maashar will arrive today to head the delegation in the meeting.Hussein will head the Iraqi delegation, which will include the Jordanian ministers’ counterparts from Iraq, during the meeting.Earlier this month, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, arrived in Baghdad on an official visit. The king’s visit was his first official one to Iraq for over 10 years. He visited Iraq for the last time in 2008 after former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was toppled.