In absence of state funds Anbar starts to rebuild itself

2019/01/27 | 14:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Local residents and the authorities in Anbar, Iraq’s largest province, say that 80 percent of their cities were destroyed during the war with ISIS.
Homes, markets, public buildings and mosques were bombed when Iraqi troops and ISIS militants fought for the control of the province.
Now two years on since liberation the central government has had no active participation in redressing some of the destruction. That’s why people in Fallujah and Ramadi have rolled up their sleeves to rebuild the province by themselves.
The project is slow, costly and risky as thousands of unexploded bombs and war remnants still liter the cities or lurk under the rubble.
Reporting by Hiwa Husamadin
