Basra-Aqaba Pipeline may be extended into Egypt

2021/03/18 | 03:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi and Egyptian officials have discussed the possibility of extending the Basra-Aqaba pipeline to Egypt.The matter was discussed at a meeting on Wednesday between Iraq's Oil Minister Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail the Egyptian Ambassador to Iraq.A press release after the meeting said that extending the pipeline into Egypt would be "an […]

