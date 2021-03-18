Basra-Aqaba Pipeline may be extended into Egypt

2021/03/18 | 03:40 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraqi and Egyptian officials have discussed the possibility of extending the Basra-Aqaba pipeline to Egypt.
The matter was discussed at a meeting on Wednesday between Iraq's Oil Minister Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail the Egyptian Ambassador to Iraq.
A press release after the meeting said that extending the pipeline into Egypt would be "an […]
