Iraq executes 3 'terrorism' convicts: local officials

2021/03/18 | 18:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq on Wednesday hanged three men convicted on "terrorism" charges in a notorious southern prison, local officials said, despite repeated international condemnations of the country's execution record.

The officials said the three Iraqis were executed in Nasiriyah prison in Dhi Qar province, the only detention centre in the country that carries out capital punishment.

A 2005 law carries the death penalty for anyone convicted of "terrorism," which can include membership of an extremist group, even if the convict is not found guilty of specific acts.

Since declaring the Islamic State group defeated in late 2017, Iraq has condemned hundreds of its own citizens to death for membership of the jihadist group.

But only a small proportion of the sentences have been carried out, as they must be approved by the country's president -- currently Barham Saleh, who is known to be against capital punishment on a personal level.

Last month, Iraqi authorities revealed that they had more than 340 execution orders "for terrorism or criminal acts" that were ready to be carried out.

A presidential source told AFP at the time that a majority of those approvals dated back to before Saleh became president.

Wednesday's group execution was the third known execution this year alone.

The first, which saw three people hanged in late January, came just days after a twin suicide attack on Baghdad that killed at least 32 people and was claimed by IS.

Despite Saleh's moderating influence, Iraq in 2019 carried out the fourth highest number of executions among nations worldwide, after China, Iran and Saudi Arabia, according to Amnesty International.

Although there are no public records for 2020, judicial sources told AFP at least 30 executions took place last year.

In 2021, at least 11 people have been hanged already, according to local officials in Nasiriyah.

Related Links Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Thanks for being here; We need your help.



The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline.



And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal

SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

One militant killed in US bombing in Iraq: Pentagon Washington (AFP) March 1, 2021 The US Defense Department said Monday that one member of a pro-Iran militia was killed and two were injured in last week's bombing of a border station inside Syria.



Pentagon spokesman John Kirby made no mention of possible civilian casualties, but said than nine buildings were destroyed in the pinpoint strike on the outpost near Albu Kamal.



The US military said was used by Iran-supported Iraqi armed groups.



"We believe right now there was likely one militia member killed and two militia memb ...



read more