Iraq Ratifies New York Convention on Arbitration

2021/03/19 | 04:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Parliament has ratified a previous decision of the Iraqi Cabinet to accede to the New York Convention (1958) on the arbitration of international disputes.The law will be implemented from the date of its publication in the official gazette.It is expected to give greater protection to international companies doing […]

