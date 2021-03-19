Genel Energy shares gain on 2020 Results

2021/03/19 | 04:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Genel Energy has announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020.The shares closed the day up more than 2 percent.Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "2020 was a uniquely challenging year for everyone.As for Genel, our continued progress and strong performance in 2020 has laid the foundation for […]

