New York Convention: Legal Opinion

2021/03/19 | 14:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Mohammed Koperly (LLB, PstgD), Associate, Al Nesoor Law.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq finally says YES to Arbitration.The Law on the Accession of the Republic of Iraq to the New York Convention 1958 on the Recognition and Enforcement […]

