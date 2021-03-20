2021/03/20 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Steering Committee of EU-funded local development programme prioritizes decentralization and donor coordination The Steering Committee of the programme Supporting Recovery and Stability in Iraq through Local Development held its second meeting on 08 March 2021, online, to discuss the way forward.The programme is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the United […]

