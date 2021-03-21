Textron awarded $12m Iraq Contract

2021/03/21 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.US-based Textron Aviation Defense has been awarded a $12,548,081 firm-fixed-price modification (P00033) to contract FA8620-17-C-3011 for the Iraq Air Force Peace Dragon Program.This modification adds the six months to Option Year Three of the multi-year basic contract.Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed March […]

