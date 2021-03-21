2021/03/21 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi President, Barham Salih (pictured), has reportedly announced new legal measures to recover funds looted from Iraq.Economist Basem Jamil Antoun told Asharq Al-Awsat that funds stolen since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003 are estimated at $250 billion.Click here to read the full story.(Source: Asharq Al-Awsat)

read more Iraq seeks to Recover Looted Funds first appeared on Iraq Business News.