Petrofac Wins Contract Extension in Iraq

2021/03/22 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Petrofac has announced that its Engineering & Production Services division ('EPS') has secured a one-year contract extension worth around US$80 million with a key client in Iraq.While not mentioning the specific project, the company said: "The award is recognition of Petrofac's successful eight-year track record of safe delivery as the incumbent […]

