2021/03/22 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Education has launched Madrasty, a new educational TV channel.
The channel will be broadcast via satellite from 9:00 a.m.
to 4:00 p.m.
each day.
There will also be a facility for students to contact their teachers by phone.
The Head of Iraq Educational TV, Ahmed Adil, said the new […]
Iraq's Ministry of Education has launched Madrasty, a new educational TV channel.
The channel will be broadcast via satellite from 9:00 a.m.
to 4:00 p.m.
each day.
There will also be a facility for students to contact their teachers by phone.
The Head of Iraq Educational TV, Ahmed Adil, said the new […]
read more Iraq launches New Educational TV Channel first appeared on Iraq Business News.