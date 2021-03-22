Iraq launches New Educational TV Channel


2021/03/22 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Education has launched Madrasty, a new educational TV channel.

The channel will be broadcast via satellite from 9:00 a.m.

to 4:00 p.m.

each day.

There will also be a facility for students to contact their teachers by phone.

The Head of Iraq Educational TV, Ahmed Adil, said the new […]

