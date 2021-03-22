Iraq launches New Educational TV Channel

2021/03/22 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Education has launched Madrasty, a new educational TV channel.The channel will be broadcast via satellite from 9:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m.each day.There will also be a facility for students to contact their teachers by phone.The Head of Iraq Educational TV, Ahmed Adil, said the new […]

