Iraq reports 4,502 new COVID-19 cases, 793,892 in total

2021/03/22 | 12:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Sunday 4,502 new coronavirus cases, raising the total nationwide infections to 793,892.

It also reported 38 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 14,007, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 4,374 to 715,073.

A total of 7,654,329 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 35,016 done during the day.

Riyadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Ministry's Public Health Department, said in a press release that the current epidemiological situation will be more complicated if the daily coronavirus infection rate continues to increase.

He stressed the need to adhere to health-protective measures and "not underestimate the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic."

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the recent rise in infections after the health ministry announced on Feb.



15 the detection of a new strain characterized by faster transmission and a higher level of severity.

However, the economic difficulties have forced the government to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

The government has shortened the time of curfew, and decided to reopen malls, shops, restaurants, and cafes under strict health measures after March 22.

On March 2, Iraq received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to help combat the pandemic.

The Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs has approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccines, in addition to AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Sputnik V vaccines.