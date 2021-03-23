GKP Resumes Kurdistan Investment Programme

2021/03/23 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announce the resumption of the Company's growth plans to ramp-up gross production towards 55,000 barrels of oil per day ("bopd").Jon Harris (pictured), Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: "After a year of successfully managing the impact of COVID-19 on our people and production operations at Shaikan, we are pleased […]

