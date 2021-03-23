Launch of Consultations for Iraq's Voluntary National Reviews

2021/03/23 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNDP Iraq supports Ministry of Planning to launch consultations for Iraq's second Voluntary National Reviews The effects of the COVID-19 crisis have had far-reaching impacts in Iraq, including those related to progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.Accordingly, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning in cooperation with the United Nations […]

