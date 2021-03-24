2021/03/24 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.Following discussions, the Cabinet approved a bid from Schlumberger to drill 96 wells for the Basra Oil Company (BOC) and ExxonMobil.The company has previously worked at ExxonMobil's West Qurna 1 field in southern Iraq.[…]

read more Cabinet approves $480m Drilling Deal in Southern Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.