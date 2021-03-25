2021/03/25 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook on Iraq's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'B-'.
More here.
(Source: Fitch)
Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook on Iraq's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'B-'.
More here.
(Source: Fitch)
read more Fitch Upgrades Outlook on Iraq to "Stable" first appeared on Iraq Business News.