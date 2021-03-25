Fitch Upgrades Outlook on Iraq to

2021/03/25 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook on Iraq's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'B-'.More here.(Source: Fitch)

