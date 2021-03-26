Iraq receives First Delivery of Vaccines through COVAX Facility

2021/03/26 | 03:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq receives the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility Amid a global shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Iraq has finally received 336 000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility, a partnership co-led by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi - The Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO), […]

