2021/03/26 | 03:34 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's UR Airlines has reportedly added a B737-300 to its fleet.
According to ch-aviation, the 21-year-old Boeing joins the company's only other aircraft, a B737-400.
More here.
(Source: ch-aviation)
Iraq's UR Airlines has reportedly added a B737-300 to its fleet.
According to ch-aviation, the 21-year-old Boeing joins the company's only other aircraft, a B737-400.
More here.
(Source: ch-aviation)
read more Iraq's UR Airlines adds to Fleet first appeared on Iraq Business News.