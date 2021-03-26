Iraq's UR Airlines adds to Fleet


2021/03/26 | 03:34 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's UR Airlines has reportedly added a B737-300 to its fleet.

According to ch-aviation, the 21-year-old Boeing joins the company's only other aircraft, a B737-400.

More here.

(Source: ch-aviation)

