Broadening Negotiations Could Help Resolve Kuwaiti-Iraqi Maritime Dispute

2021/03/27 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Bader Al-Saif, for Carnegie Middle East Center.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Think Big: Why Broadening Negotiations Could Help Resolve the Kuwaiti-Iraqi Maritime Dispute Kuwait and Iraq have worked hard to rebuild bilateral ties.Resolving their maritime dispute as […]

