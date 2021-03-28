2021/03/28 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Maher, for The National.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq corruption: how ministry officials make millions in 'cash for jobs' schemes A part-time job with a temporary contract in Iraq's Industry and Minerals Ministry cost mechanics graduate Yasmine $1,000.[…]

read more How Iraqi Officials make Millions in 'Cash for Jobs' schemes first appeared on Iraq Business News.