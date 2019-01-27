Three ISIS members arrested over killing 7 people in Diyala

2019/01/27 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Three ISIS militants were arrested Sunday in Diyala province for killing seven people a month ago, a senior provincial official has said.Speaking to the press, Sadeq al-Husseini, the head of the Security Committee in Diyala Provincial Council, said, “The 5th division of the Iraqi army, in cooperation with military intelligence, arrested one of the most dangerous terrorist cells in Buhriz district, 10km south of Baqubah.”According to Husseini, “The three-member cell was involved in killing seven civilians on the tourist highway in Diyala a month ago,” al-Husseini added.