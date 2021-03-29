2021/03/29 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Florida-based NIC4 Inc., a division of Network Innovations Group, has been awarded an $11,611,032 firm-fixed-price contract for supplies and services to deliver network operations center equipment, software licenses and extended warranty coverage, and to provide installation services, support services and training for the government of Iraq.Bids were solicited via the internet […]

read more US Firm Wins $11m IT Contract in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.