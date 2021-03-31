Iraq to Buy More Pfizer Vaccine


2021/03/31 | 02:54 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Following discussions, the Cabinet approved the purchase of an "additional quantity" of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (coronavirus), but did not specify the amount.

As a result of the steady increase in the number of […]

