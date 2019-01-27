PKK presence reason for civilians‘ deaths in Turkish airstrikes

2019/01/27 | 12:27
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The presence of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region‘s border areas is the reason for civilians’ deaths in Turkish airstrikes, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani said on Sunday (January 27).
Speaking a press conference on Sunday (January 27), Barzani said that Turkey was bombarding areas in the Kurdistan Region because of the presence of the PKK.
“The strikes were in those areas where the PKK is present, not in the villages. So there is a reason and that is the PKK,” Barzani added.
“A response to [the strikes] is not that you attack a Turkish military base in those border areas. They should talk with the KRG.”
Civilians have been informed not to go to those areas where the Turkish military is active, the Premier said. The issues occur when some people do not comply with the instructions.
The PKK and Iranian opposition groups use the Kurdistan Region’s soil to attack neighboring countries, Barzani continued.
“We pay the price for something which we have not participated in and do not want to participate in.”
“It is not acceptable that the Kurdistan Region’s soil is used against any neighboring countries and we are serious about that issue,” he added.
Protesters stormed a Turkish military facility on Saturday, burning tents and several vehicles. One person died and at least ten were wounded, according to health officials.
Speaking a press conference on Sunday (January 27), Barzani said that Turkey was bombarding areas in the Kurdistan Region because of the presence of the PKK.
“The strikes were in those areas where the PKK is present, not in the villages. So there is a reason and that is the PKK,” Barzani added.
“A response to [the strikes] is not that you attack a Turkish military base in those border areas. They should talk with the KRG.”
Civilians have been informed not to go to those areas where the Turkish military is active, the Premier said. The issues occur when some people do not comply with the instructions.
The PKK and Iranian opposition groups use the Kurdistan Region’s soil to attack neighboring countries, Barzani continued.
“We pay the price for something which we have not participated in and do not want to participate in.”
“It is not acceptable that the Kurdistan Region’s soil is used against any neighboring countries and we are serious about that issue,” he added.
Protesters stormed a Turkish military facility on Saturday, burning tents and several vehicles. One person died and at least ten were wounded, according to health officials.