ISIS fighters are being pushed back from towns and cities they captured in Iraq, according to the Pentagon.
ISIS terror group losing territory to Kurdish forces - CBS News
The terror group is also said to be surrounded in the city of Tikrit by Iraqi troops and Shiite Muslim militiamen.
Holly Williams reports from Baghdad.
