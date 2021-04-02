2021/04/02 | 21:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Protesters have reportedly blocked the entrances to the Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC), Dhi Qar Refinery, and the Oil Products Distribution Company.According to Anadolu Agency, they were protesting the passing of the 2021 budget by the Iraqi parliament, which did not meet their expectations regarding guaranteed employment.More here.(Source: Anadolu […]

read more Protesters Block Entrances to Oil Facilities first appeared on Iraq Business News.