PM Barzani says positive steps taken with Baghdad to resolve disputes

2019/01/27
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil and Baghdad have taken positive steps to address the long-standing issues between the two governments regarding the national budget, oil exports, and the military, according to the Kurdistan Region’s top official.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers met on Sunday to discuss issues related to the Kurdistan Region’s share of the recently approved 2019 budget.
“I am pleased to announce that, so far, we have taken positive steps to resolve problems with Baghdad. Militarily-wise, our meetings continue with [the federal government]. We have a mutual enemy - Da’esh [Islamic State] - whose reemergence is being felt, namely in Diyala, Mosul, and Kirkuk,” Barzani told reporters during a presser held in Erbil following the meeting.
He said that both Erbil and Baghdad were “cooperating” and sharing military and security-related information within the framework of the war against the jihadist group.
Barzani thanked Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi for taking the KRG’s concerns over the 2019 budget into serious consideration and stressed the KRG’s full support for the premier. Nevertheless, he added, the KRG insists on resolving its disputes with Baghdad within the framework of the Iraqi Constitution.
According to the Kurdish official, this year’s budget share and the financial entitlements to the Kurdistan Region are “better compared to the years prior.”
“It does not fulfill all of our demands, but we have taken a step forward in solving problems between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad.”
Barzani noted the KRG had sent a delegation to Baghdad headed by Planning Minister Ali Sindi, in another bid to reach additional agreements, namely over the removal of domestic customs points which have negatively affected business and trade in the country.
During his press conference, Barzani took time to extend his sympathies to the victims of the Sheladize protests, lamenting the presence of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region as the reason for ongoing Turkish bombardments on border areas. He has previously warned the PKK against using the region as a launchpad to attack Turkey.
Editing by Nadia Riva
