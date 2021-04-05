DOONITRIX PVT LTD- Your New IT Partner in The Bahamas

2021/04/06 | 01:30 - Source: Iraq News

DoonITrix

Partnership with Bahamas

UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoonITrix is a leading Website & Software Development company focused on delivering the best and most cost-effective solutions to Clients.



DoonITrix Pvt.Ltd, we understand that businesses need quality, well-planned IT systems to prevent downtime.



Our mission from the very first day has been to cultivate professional relationships with our clients to provide effective and reliable information technology solutions for their needs.



We develop reliable, long-term IT solutions.



We plan with our clients and go the extra step to ensure that the IT systems we create keep up with the needs of growing businesses.We offer our clients:CREATIVE WEB DESIGNWEB DEVELOPMENT – E-COMMERCE WEBSITE DEVELOPMENTMOBILE APPLICATIONS- ANDROID & IOS DEVELOPMENTSOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT- WINDOWS & WEB-BASED SOFTWAREDIGITAL MARKETING- SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING, SEO & PPC CAMPAIGNPRESS RELEASE DISTRIBUTION INDIATechnologies We Have expertise in:DotNet, WordPress, PHP, HTML5,CSS3, MS SQL Server, MySQL Server, JAVA, LARAVEL, ANGULARWe are also partnered with Millennium Business Solutions Bahamas and will serve all clients from the Island.



Recently we have worked withICS Bahamas (https://icsbahamas.com/)MILLENIA MANAGEMENT (https://millenniabahamas.com/)SGG Executive Services (https://sggexecutiveservices.com/)Regal Spirits (https://regalspiritsbahamas.com/)ICS Security Bahamas (https://icssecuritybahamas.com/)Bull Fitness Bahamas (http://bullfitnessbootcamp.com/)We would be happy to work with you and offer you our services.



Do connect with us if you have any requirements.https://doonitrix.com/https://millenniumbusinesssolution.com/

Akhilesh NawaniDoonITrix Pvt Ltd+91 99975 55911akhilesh@doonitrix.com

Welcome to DoonITrix Pvt Ltd

