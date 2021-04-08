German Company to Inspect Iraq's Electoral Software

2021/04/08 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.At a meeting on Tuesday, the Iraqi Cabinet approved the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) decision to pay the German company Hensoldt to inspect the software running the country's electoral systems.The company, which has 5,600 employees, describes itself as "a pioneer of technology and innovation for defence and security electronics." General […]

